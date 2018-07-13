× Weekend Events: Maggie L. Walker’s Birthday Celebration, Dogwood Dell

RICHMOND, Va. –Celebrate 154th Anniversary of Maggie L. Walker’s Birthday

The Maggie L. Walker National Historic Site and the city of Richmond invite the public to celebrate the life and legacy of Maggie L. Walker and the Jackson Ward community in which she lived. The national historic site will host a special event on July 14 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Open-house tours of the Maggie Walker home will be available before and after the ceremony. The city of Richmond’s celebration event is from noon to 4 p.m. at the intersection of Broad Street and North Adams Street, site of the Maggie Walker statue. This event features remarks from public officials, Maggie Walker’s family and Maggie Walker school alumni at 1 p.m., entertainment by Glennroy Bailey, youth boxing exhibition, inflatables, refreshments and much more. Both of the July 14 events are free to the public. A shuttle bus will be available for transportation between each event location. For more information about the Maggie L. Walker National Historic Site, call (804) 771-2017 x 0, or visit www.nps.gov/mawa, also on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MaggieL.WalkerNHS. For more information on the city of Richmond Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities call (804) 646-5733 or visit www.Richmondgov.com.

Jammin’ on the James Concert Series

Saturday, July 14th, 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm at Wilton House, 215 S. Wilton Road. The annual summer free concerts on the grounds of Wilton House Museum featuring the band “Handsome Molly” Bring a picnic dinner and your favorite lawn chair for family-friendly music on our scenic terrace overlooking the James River. Complimentary evening tours of Wilton as well as face-painting, games, and crafts for kids. Free admission. All concerts are rain or shine. Donations appreciated. For concerts, tours and more information visit http://www.wiltonhousemuseum.org/event/.

Maymont presents “The Nature of Man”

Paintings by Jerome and Jeromyah Jones. Opening reception Sunday, July 15, 2-5 p.m. at Maymont Nature Center, 221 Shields Lake, Richmond. The exhibit runs through July 21, 2018

Festival of Arts at Dogwood Dell

July 14 – Janet Martin Band; July 15 – Trademark; Military All-Stars Concert Band, Dead Give Away, the Orquestra Tropikiimba and many more. August 10 – PRCF’s City Dance Theater; July 28 – 20, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”. August 11 – Afro Festival, a celebration of the diversity and culture of the African community. Pets, alcohol or glass containers are not allowed. Dogwood Dell, 1301 Blanton Avenue, is located within Byrd Park. For a complete listing of this year’s lineup visit www.RichmondGov.com/parks and click on Cultural Arts, call the Dell Information Line at (804) 646-DELL.