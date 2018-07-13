Spotsylvania Towne Center resumes normal operations after bomb threat

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. — Spotsylvania Towne Center has resumed normal operations after deputies and local FBI responded to a bomb threat Friday evening.

Law enforcement officials responded to the mall, located on Plank Road near Interstate 95, at 6:11 p.m.

Spotsylvania Deputies said the threat is similar to a March threat, when someone phoned in a bomb threat to the shopping center.

The mall was not evacuated, and no suspicious items or people were found, according to deputies.

