Spotsylvania Towne Center resumes normal operations after bomb threat

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. — Spotsylvania Towne Center has resumed normal operations after deputies and local FBI responded to a bomb threat Friday evening.
Law enforcement officials responded to the mall, located on Plank Road near Interstate 95, at 6:11 p.m.
Spotsylvania Deputies said the threat is similar to a March threat, when someone phoned in a bomb threat to the shopping center.
The mall was not evacuated, and no suspicious items or people were found, according to deputies.
38.204165 -77.607786