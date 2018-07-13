Napoleon: Power and Splendor at VMFA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - Colleen Yarger, Curatorial Assistant for European Art and the Mellon Collections at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts shared about the museum's latest exhibit to open . Step inside the private world of Napoleon Bonaparte (1769–1821) for an upclose encounter with the propaganda machine that modernized and legitimized his reign as self-titled Emperor in the wake of the French Revolution.

Napoleon: Power and Splendor is open through Monday, September 3

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts

200 N. Boulevard - Richmond

General Admission VMFA is FREE. For tickets to experience Napoleon: Power and Splendor visit www.vmfa.museum or call (804) 340-1400



