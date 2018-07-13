Man arrested after huge boulder falls off truck, kills mother and daughter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSEMONT, Minn. -- Two women are dead after an 800-pound boulder fell out of a dump truck along a Minnesota road Monday, WCCO reports.

Joe Czeck, 33, has been arrested and police say he did not stop at the scene of the accident.

Karen Christiansen, 67, and her daughter Jena Christiansen, 32, were traveling behind the truck when it went over a railroad crossing and the huge boulder came off, tumbled and struck the family's car.

The women died at the scene.

Authorities said the boulder was so heavy it took four firefighters to move it.

Investigators were able to determine the truck belonged to Czeck Services, which led them to the driver.

Czeck is being held at the Dakota County Jail. Charges are still pending.