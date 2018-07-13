Shots fired at Chesterfield home; police say crime was not random

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A family in Chesterfield is on edge after police said someone opened fire on their home Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were spotted canvassing Rollingway Road looking for evidence after shots were fired in the Great Oaks neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

Police determined the rounds were most likely not random and believe someone took aim at a corner house on Andradell Lane.

Several people were inside, according to Crime Insider sources.

“At first it was two officers that showed up and went to the door,” said neighbor Melissa Groome. “Then three more out there and then the forensic unit."

Groome said she was terrified for her mom since she was outside when the gunfire erupted.

“I worried because I know stray bullets can go anywhere."

That said, Groome was thankful the shooting did not happen weeks earlier when more people were outside.

“There’s a lot of retired people her and a lot of young couples with children,” Groome explained. “If school was in session, this all happened when the kids would have been walking home and they could have been shot.”

Police said they do not believe the home was randomly targeted, but they are still looking for information about the person who pulled the trigger.

Crime Insider sources said police were given the description of a Mercedes getaway car, but those sources had their doubts about the validity of the tip.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 Anyone or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.