Gypsy Jazz from Django Tango

RICHMOND, Va – Richmond-based jazz swing Trio, Django Tango performed two songs live in our studio for our French-themed show. Russ Hanchin, James Beard and Carter Blough formed the band to celebrate the music of legendary French Manouch guitarist Django Reinhardt and the Quintette du Hot Club de France.

You can see Django Tango perform at the following locations:

Wednesday, July 18th 6pm – 8pm at Castleburg Brewery

Sunday, July 22nd noon – 6pm at Fine Creek Brewing Company in Powhatan

Wednesday, July 25th 6:30pm at Pepe’s Mexican Restaurant

https://www.facebook.com/DjangoTangoRVA