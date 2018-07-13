Driver killed on Hanover road

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Investigators have identified a driver killed in a Friday morning accident. Charles Edward Karstetter, 30, of Louisa, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that a Kenworth truck was traveling west on Old Ridge Road and failed to stop at the stop sign when it collided with a Cadillac sedan traveling south on Coatesville Road,” a Hanover Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said. “The driver of the Cadillac sedan [Karstetter] was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Kenworth truck suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.”

The accident happened Friday, July 13, 2018, at about 9:33 a.m., at the intersection of Coatesville Road and Old Ridge Road.

“Investigators are still collecting information to determine the circumstances that led to this tragic incident,” Sheriff Office’s spokesperson said. “We extend our sincerest condolences to the family of Charles Karstetter during this difficult time.”

