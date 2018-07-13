Busch Gardens loses power in Williamsburg-area outage

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The power is out at Busch Gardens Williamsburg. The theme park is located in an area where more than 3,000 Dominion Energy customers lost power Friday morning.

“Busch Gardens Williamsburg has been affected by this morning’s power outage in the surrounding area,” a park spokesman wrote on Twitter. “We have been in contact with Dominion Power and hope to return to normal operations as soon as possible. Water Country USA is open and operating normally.”

The cause of the outage was a line failure at 10:30 a.m.

A Dominion spokesperson said the utility expected the power to be restored by 12:30 p.m.

Park goers who contacted CBS 6 said some people were stuck on rides.

Busch Gardens was handing out refreshments to some park guests while they wait for the power restored.



This is a developing story.