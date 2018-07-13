Billy Fallen opens Billy Pie, a new Richmond pizzeria

RICHMOND, Va. — Billy Fallen, creator of Billy Bread, opened Billy Pie at the corner of Patterson Avenue and Three Chopt Road in Richmond on Friday afternoon.

The spot, once a Steak and Egg Diner, will feature his pizza creations along with a brief, but impactful menu of salads, antipasti, beer, and wine.

Fallen’s pizzas originated at Triple Crossing Brewery and were so popular, the crew and Fallen started producing frozen pizzas for other businesses like Ellwood Thompson’s in Carytown, Outpost in Forest Hill, Union Market in Church Hill, and the Little Green Grocery on Northside.

Fallen, whose bakery training started in Vermont, has been a staple in the bread and baking industry since 1999.

Billy Bread will open today at 4 p.m. at 6919 Patterson Avenue in Richmond.