Badly beaten Manchester High grad dies

RICHMOND, Va. -- Family members said the Manchester High graduate found badly beaten last month has died.

The family of 19-year-old Andrew Hensley said he died after being taken off life support on Thursday.

Police said Hensley was found badly beaten in the 6000 block of Willow Oaks Drive on Richmond's Southside shortly after midnight on Friday, June 29.

John Hensley said his son was hospitalize after suffering facial trauma and swelling to both eyes.

The family asked for the community's support and prayers.

Authorities are still investigating the incident and the family is pleading for anyone with information to contact police.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

