65-year-old Powhatan man drowns in Lake Anna

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office have identified a 65-year-old man who drowned in Lake Anna Friday morning.

Stewart Burnup of Powhatan was spotted by several citizens floating in the water at the Sturgeon Creek Marina, according to deputies. Some of those citizens jumped in the water, pulled the body out and started CPR.

Burnup was unable to be resuscitated and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies tell CBS 6 that they have narrowed down the cause of drowning to a medical emergency or an accident. There were no signs of foul play.

