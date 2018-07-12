The Boathouse’s Fish Entrée *Rocks

RICHMOND, Va – Executive Chef Robert Nelson from The Boathouse created their signature pan searedrockfish dish paired with roasted yukon gold potatoes, red peppers, tomato vinaigrette and basil oil. You can see more of his creations at www.boathouseva.com

Tomato Vinaigrette

Roma Tomatoes 3each

Salt 1/2 tsp

Tamari 1/3 Cup

Apple Cider Vinegar 1/3 Cup

Olive oil 2 Cup

Procedure

1) Cut the Romas in 1/2 and cut out the seeds and core

2) Blend Romas with salt, Cider, and Tamari, turn up to high.

3) With the blender running, add oil to emulsify

Cut ends off of a small Zucchini, cut into ribbons, 1/8 inch thick so they are pliable

Season Rockfish with Salt and Pepper, saute skin side down , and finish in oven, remove from oven and flip, to finish.

While cooking fish, season zucchini with olive oil salt and pepper, heat it with potatoes, peppers and onions in hot oven.

Build plate, tomato vinaigrette in the center, top with potatoes and zucchini, basil chiffonade

Top with fish, finishes with basil oil.