‘Roseanne’ scores two Emmy nominations, despite controversy

“Roseanne” may get the last laugh.

The comedy series, which was canceled in May by ABC after star Roseanne Barr’s much-publicized racist Twitter rant, scored two Emmy nominations on Thursday, though not in the much-coveted overall series category.

Laurie Metcalf was the sole cast member to be nominated for her role as Roseanne’s sister, Jackie Harris.

She will compete against Zazie Beetz (“Atlanta”), Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Aidy Bryant (“Saturday Night Live”), Betty Gilpin (“GLOW”), Leslie Jones (“Saturday Night Live”), Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”), and Megan Mullally (“Will and Grace”).

The show was also nominated for outstanding multi-camera editing for a comedy series for the episode titled “Darlene V. David.”

“Roseanne’s” cancellation came just hours after Barr attacked Valerie Jarrett, Chelsea Clinton and George Soros in a series of tweets.

ABC explained its decision to yank the series, which had been the No. 1 new show of the television season, saying Barr’s comments were “abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values.”

Barr later said she “begged” ABC executives to keep the rebooted show on the air.

In a way, they did.

Weeks after the show’s axing, ABC announced “The Conners,” a spinoff centered on the family that will not feature Barr, who has no financial or creative involvement.

Before the announcement about the new title, some had advocated for a spinoff centered on Metcalf.

Metcalf, John Goodman, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, and Michael Fishman are expected to appear on “The Conners.”