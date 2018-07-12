Neighbors thankful water is back on at Richmond apartment complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Water service has been restored just a day after several tenants of a Richmond apartment complex reached out to the CBS 6 Problem Solvers after they said management would not answer why their service was cut off.

Tenants at the Colorado Manor Apartments near Maymont said as many as 30 units are completely without water, or only have running water on the first floor on Wednesday.

They said management told them there was a water main break on the property and it could be 10 days before water is restored.

The property is managed by KRS Holdings --also known as Greater Richmond Rentals, and they have had similar issues at their other properties.

KRS Holdings provided property management services for Ashton Square, a sprawling, 11- acre apartment complex off Westover Hills Boulevard with 362 units. Some renters at Ashton Square apartments were without water for six months. City inspectors worked with management to address the water problems and other violations, through a corrective action plan.

A corroded thermostat on the hot water tank was the culprit at Ashton Square. Parker Agelasto, 5th District Councilman, said at the time that it was a job that should've been completed in a day and not taken six months.

CBS 6 previously reported about a similar situation which happened to tenants living in the Broadway East apartments in Hopewell, also managed by KRS Holdings.

City of Hopewell officials condemned the property after finding mold, human waste and sewage in the basement of the apartment complex.

"So now its a question of is this your norm and why do you think that people are gonna continue to roll over and take it," said

Colorado Manor Apartments tenant Joi Donaldson said she noticed her water service had been restored Thursday morning.

"I understand it came on around 10 or 11 last night. We didn't notice it until this morning around 7." Donaldson said. "From what I understand, the leasing office said they were taking parts from a pipe in another location to put it here as a bit of a plug until they could permanently fix it."

Donaldson, who credited management for stepping up and getting crews working outside of her building on Thursday, said she was grateful the CBS 6 Problem Solvers for shining a light on the situation.

The management company released the following statement about the situation Wednesday:

“In regards to the situation at Colorado Manor, KRS Holdings is working with both the city and contractors to identify and resolve the issue as quickly as possible."

Tenants previously said they felt there should be a reduction in rent or their water bill because of the inconvenience.

