Motorcyclist killed after colliding with tractor trailer at I-64 intersection

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. – A motorcyclist was killed Thursday afternoon after colliding with a tractor trailer at a I-64 intersection in Louisa County.

Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the I-64 Interchange at Route 15 (Zion Crossroads) at approximately 2:07 p.m.

“Presently the investigation reveals that a tractor trailer was preceding through the intersection with a green light and a male driver of a motorcycle struck the tractor trailer in the rear,” Virginia State Police spokesperson Sgt. Keeli Hill said.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s name has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

There were no other injuries in the crash.

Virginia State Police says they are in the preliminary stages of their investigation into the crash.

