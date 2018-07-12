Man accused of breaking into Golden Corral found wedged in kitchen duct

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — An alleged criminal’s plans went awry when he got stuck in a ventilation duct of a North Carolina restaurant on Tuesday.

Employees first noticed something was wrong when smoke stopped ventilating property from an exhaust vent over the stove of the Mount Airy Golden Corral, according to a news release.

The manager discovered the root of the problem when he went up to the roof and took a look inside.

Police say the cause of the blockage was 59-year-old Charlie Edward Walker, of Mount Airy, who was stuck in the duct.

Members of the police and fire departments removed Walker before transporting him to the Northern Surry Hospital, according to a police report.

After he was released from the hospital, police arrested him around 4 p.m. on July 10.

Walker faces charges of felony breaking and entering, possession of burglary tools and damage to property.

Officials put him under a $10,000 unsecure bond before returning him to the hospital for further treatment.