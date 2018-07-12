Luigi Rodriguez powers the West to victory in Eastern League’s All-Star Game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In Wednesday night's Sportscast:

Richmond Flying Squirrels outfielder Luigi Rodriguez was named Eastern League All-Star MVP as he hit a go-ahead solo home run to give the West All-Stars a 4-3. Game ended in a 4-4 tie and the West was declared the winner after a post game hitting competition.

The Flying Squirrels are preparing to host the 2019 All-Star Game at the Diamond.

Tuckahoe 10 year old LL Team won the Virginia State Title after they beat West Springfield 9-5. They advanced to the Regionals in Greenville, North Carolina next week.

For the first time, the Siegel Center will host the first two rounds of the TBT this weekend. Tournament officials say Ram Nation's fan support over the last two years was a big reason why they are a host site in this tournament.