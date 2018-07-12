Introducing Westhampton Day School at Willow Lawn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - Westhampton Day School has been part of the fabric of the Richmond community. Today the school provides a full day curriculum for 160 students ages 2 through private kindergarten with after-school services for students of both Crestview and Tuckahoe Elementary schools.

Fall 2018 Westhampton Day School will expand into the early education center for the Faison Center. The expansion will be named Westhampton Day School at Willow Lawn. Westhampton Day School, director, Danielle Todd and president & CEO of the Faison Center for Autism, Brian McCann shared about the promising collaboration.

Westhampton Day School

6100 Patterson Ave. – Richmond 6100 Patterson Ave. – Richmond ‘WDS at Willow Lawn’

1600 Willow Lawn Dr. - Richmond

Open House & Meet the Team

Wed., July 18 from 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Thurs., July 19 from 9 a.m. - 10 a.m. & 4 p.m. - 5 p.m.