Henrico County go red with new fire trucks and ambulances

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Henrico County’s Division of Fire is going red.

The county is known for their distinctive lime yellow fire trucks and ambulances, but that will soon be a thing of the past.

Beginning Wednesday, the Division of Fire returned to their red-and-white paint scheme in celebration of their 75th anniversary.

“The new red paint will not only honor the men and women that helped form our department but also help us to continue to build positive relationships with those we serve in the community,” the department wrote on Facebook.

The trucks were first painted yellow in the 1970’s, when fire departments across the country started experimenting with a lime yellow paint scheme, based on a study that was done to promote visibility of fire trucks.

The red paint scheme will be phased in as new vehicles are ordered and the yellow scheme will be phased out.