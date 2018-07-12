Getting a Dose of “BlackHat” Blues

RICHMOND, Va – The Award-winning Newport News-based group, The Bobby “BlackHat” Walters made a return visit to our LIVE show just before they hit the stage at The Tin Pan Music Venue Friday, July 13that 8pm. Tom Euler, Brian Eubanks, Mike Behlmar & Lucy Kilpatrick accompanied Bobby to perform “Accidental Blues” and “Got My Mojo Working.”

This talented band makes a return to the Richmond area Saturday, August 18th at Gallery 5 at 8pm. To book this band for your next event, visit www.bobbyblackhat.com