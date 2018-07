RICHMOND, Va – TV Personality and World Class Athlete Laila Ali and Dr. Justin Bazan talked about the “Think About Your Eyes” campaign and how it’s important to make an annual eye comprehensive appointment for your children or grandchildren.

One in five preschoolers have vision problems that are often associated with delayed development, poor performance in school and low self-esteem. You can find a doctor near you at: https://thinkaboutyoureyes.com/