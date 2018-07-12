Men arrested for Richmond double shooting that prompted SWAT response

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Two men are facing attempted murder charges in connection with a double shooting that evacuated a Richmond apartment building and prompted the SWAT Team to respond Wednesday afternoon.

Richmond Police said 23-year-old Daquan Frazier and 21-year-old Ikeam T. Frazier were arrested without incident early Thursday by the U.S. Marshals’ Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Officials said both suspects, who live in the the 1300 block of Coalter Street, were charged with attempted murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

When officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Coalter Street in the city's Mosby Court community around 3:25 p.m. for a report of a shooting, they tound two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police said.

"They were transported to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening," officials said Thursday.

RPD officers and SWAT on the scene of unfolding barricade/shooting at Oliver Crossing pic.twitter.com/sy2K1M7FTg — Shelby Brown (@ShelbyBrownCBS6) July 11, 2018

The officers who responded to the shooting scene "needed to clear out the area where they thought the shooting occurred," Richmond Police spokesman James Mercante said Wednesday.

"Out of an abundance of caution, they brought in additional units to clear the area safely," Mercante said when asked about the SWAT Team's response.

RPD officers appear to be escorting some neighbors including kids out of Bldg while SWAT members position themselves nearby pic.twitter.com/Y588A5RHS2 — Shelby Brown (@ShelbyBrownCBS6) July 11, 2018

As a result, those additional officers began moving people out of the apartment building where officers believed the suspect might be in inside.

However, after a search of the units, the all-clear was given just after 4:30 p.m. and those residents were allowed to return to their homes.

Nakia Spragley, a resident of the Oliver Crossing Apartments, said her cousin was one of the shooting victims. He underwent surgery at VCU Medical Center Wednesday afternoon, according to his family.

Spragley's children were home at the time of the shooting.

"They came out as they started shooting, but my other daughter pulled them back in," she recalled. "All of these kids were out here and could’ve gotten hit. Grown people want to be stupid shooting."

Officials said detectives remained on the scene for several hours as they look for clues.

Detectives asked anyone with information about the incident to contact Major Crimes Detective S. Donald at 804-646-6456 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.