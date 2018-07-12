Danville Police tackles Guns N’ Roses and Drake in lip-sync challenge video

DANVILLE, Va. – Challenge accepted!

Officers with the Danville Police Department are the latest to accept the viral lip-sync challenge.

The social media sensation features police departments across the country producing choreographed lip sync videos.

The video begins with Danville Police Department Chief Scott Booth nailing some “Sweet Child O’ Mine” by Guns N’ Roses.

It continues with a medley of hits including “God’s Plan” by Drake, “Let It Go” by Idina Menzel, “Who Let the Dogs Out” by Baha Men and “Bye Bye Bye” by NSYNC.

The officers even showed some nice dance moves throughout the medley.

The department challenged the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office and Martinsville Police Department to make a viral video of their own.

Danville’s video comes days after the Norfolk Police Department went viral with their rendition of Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars’ 2014 hit “Uptown Funk,” which now has over 42 million views on Facebook.