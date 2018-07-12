× 40th Annual Hanover Tomato Festival

RICHMOND, Va. — Hanover Tomato Festival: July 14th 9 am – 4 pm at Pole Green Park, 8996 Pole Green Park Lane, Mechanicsville

The festival presented in conjunction with Hanover Recreation and Parks and the Black Creek Volunteer Fire Department. Tomato-Palooza will kick-off the Hanover Tomato Festival experience, Hanover Tomatoes will be on sale and to sample, there will be delicious tomato dishes from food vendors, over 50 vendors open for business, a salsa dancing demonstration, the Papa John’s 4K Pizza Run and Relay and entertainment with tomato-themed contests and live music from The Royal We.

Highlights for this year’s 40th Hanover Tomato Festival include live music from Addison Liming, Commonwealth Bluegrass Band and Susan Greenbaum, local artisan and agricultural vendors, delicious Hanover Tomatoes and specialty Hanover Tomato dishes and fun free children’s activities some with tomatoes. For more details visit https://www.hanovertomatofestival.com/.