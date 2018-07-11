Why United States could be spared the worst in a trade war

Mohamed El-Erian thinks a trade war will hurt the global economy. But it’ll hurt the United States less than others.

In a piece for Project Syndicate, Allianz’s chief economic adviser wrote that “today, a trade war would damage all economies.”

But, he added, the United States “would do better than most others in a contracting world economy. Already, Chinese financial markets have suffered, while those in the US have held their own.”

The investing expert will join CNNMoney editor-at-large Richard Quest on “Markets Now” on Wednesday.

In addition to the ramifications of a trade war, El-Erian and Quest will discuss the importance of continuing job growth to the US economy, the best sectors to invest in today and when bitcoin can be a good bet.

Recently, El-Erian said on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” that he’d buy bitcoin if it fell to about $5,000 per coin.

The price of one bitcoin is now hovering around $6,400. That’s a more than 50% drop in 2018 and a 66% plunge from the all-time high of just under $20,000 that bitcoin hit in late December.

