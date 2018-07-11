Virginia man arrested, accused of exposing himself during job interview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A man has been arrested after he allegedly exposed himself during a job interview at a Newport News Dollar General.

Police say they arrested Allen Chisolm, 25, for the incident that allegedly happened on Monday, July 9.

The complainant told officers that Chisolm entered the store, located in the 10800 block of Warwick Boulevard, exposed himself and began to masturbate.

A manager at the Dollar General said that Chisolm was on a job interview at the store when the incident happened, according to WTKR.

Workers say it all happened while customers were still inside of the store shopping.

"He walked around a couple of aisles... He laid down in the aisle with my cashier in one aisle and a whole family in the next aisle over and he pulled his pants all the way down and laid on the floor," said one employee.

Chisolm was located in the parking lot, where he was arrested by police. He has been charged with indecent exposure.