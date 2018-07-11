The best burger in the U.S.A. is served 164 miles from Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — The best burger in the United States is served at Al’s Burger Shack in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, according to travel website TripAdvisor. Chapel Hill is just a quick two and a half hour (164 mile) drive down Interstate 85 from Richmond.

“We have leveraged the feedback from diners browsing TripAdvisor to surface the best burger restaurants in America,” Brooke Ferencsik, senior director of communications for TripAdvisor, said. “This list serves up some of juiciest, crowd-pleasing burgers you should try – ranging from the traditional patty, to those with toppings including peanut butter and fried eggs.”

Here’s the entire Top 10 Best Burger list from Trip Advisor:

1. Al’s Burger Shack – Chapel Hill, North Carolina (272 reviews and 4.5 out of 5 bubbles on TripAdvisor)

Located steps away from the University of North Carolina campus, Al’s Burger Shack prides itself on being local and sustainable – serving up juicy, all-natural, hormone and antibiotic-free burgers since 2013.

Signature burger: “Bobo Chili Cheeseburger” topped with chili sauce, slaw, chopped onion, yellow mustard and American cheese

What TripAdvisor diners say: “A must visit for all hamburger lovers. Big, juicy burgers and unique rosemary fries. Combine these with an attentive, local owner and friendly staff and you’ve got a winner!”

Brooks Gourmet Burgers & Dogs – Naples, Florida (2,540 reviews and 4.5 out of 5 bubbles on TripAdvisor)

With more than 40 years of combined hospitality experience, Todd Brooks and his wife moved their family to Naples to open Brooks Gourmet Burgers & Dogs in 2010. Now operating three locations, the couple has remained committed to delivering the perfect burger.

Signature burger: “Donut Burger” topped with American cheese and bacon between two glazed donuts

What TripAdvisor diners say: “They offer all kinds of unique burgers and yummy milkshakes. The burgers are excellent quality and cooked just right.”

Honest Abe’s Burgers & Freedom – Lincoln, Nebraska (555 reviews and 4.5 out of 5 bubbles on TripAdvisor)

Founded by cousins Gabe Lovelace and Erik Hustad, Honest Abe’s Burgers & Freedom has been serving 6-ounce patties to the Lincoln community since 2012.

Signature burger: “Greatest Burger Ever” topped with chopped bacon, griddled onions, “awesome sauce,” American cheese, ketchup and romaine lettuce

What TripAdvisor diners say: “If you are in the market for exotic and delicious combinations atop a wonderful beef burger you’ve come to the right place.”

Grumps Burgers – Granbury, Texas (314 reviews and 4.5 out of 5 bubbles on TripAdvisor)

Named after founder Collier Albright’s grandfather, Grumps Burgers continues to provide top-notch burgers and service in a fun, clean, affordable, and casual atmosphere.

Signature burger: “Queso Burger” topped with queso, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion

What TripAdvisor diners say: “This is the best burger we have eaten, and not just in Granbury. We love the crispy bun, fresh toppings and meat.”

Slabtown Café and Burgers – Traverse City, Michigan (464 reviews and 4.5 out of 5 bubbles on TripAdvisor)

Located in a house in the Slabtown district – a west-side Traverse City neighborhood named after the housing style from logging days – Slabtown Café and Burgers patties up to 800 pounds of burger daily.

Signature burger: “Slabtown Special” double burger with American cheese, lettuce, grilled onions, topped with “Slabtown Sauce”

What TripAdvisor diners say: “Great menus of specialty burgers – the toppings are flavorful without overwhelming the burger. Good quality beef cooked perfectly!”

Burger Republic – Nashville, Tennessee (353 reviews and 4.5 out of 5 bubbles on TripAdvisor)

Burger Republic has been serving up gourmet burgers – using only 100% fresh certified Angus Beef – along with American craft beers and hand-spun milkshakes to Nashville travelers and locals since opening its first location in 2012.

Signature burger: “The Tennessee” burger topped with Jack Daniel’s honey glaze, American cheese, smoked ketchup, maple basted Benton’s Bacon and Memphis

What TripAdvisor diners say: “Burgers are hit or miss, but these ones nailed it! Juicy and flavorful with crispy in the right way buns and the fries… oh the fries.”

Pearl’s Deluxe Burgers – San Francisco, California (816 reviews and 4.5 out of 5 bubbles on TripAdvisor)

Founded in 2003, Pearl’s has developed a loyal San Francisco fan base for its classic burgers served in a no-frills atmosphere at an affordable price.

Signature burger: “The King” 1/4 pound patty topped with a 1/2 pound hot dog, American cheese, cheddar cheese and 1000 island dressing

What TripAdvisor diners say: “We had burgers, fries and milkshakes and I can say hands down best burger I’ve ever eaten. Fresh, cooked to preference, everything was amazing.”

Back Door Grill – Steamboat Springs, Colorado (355 reviews and 4.5 out of 5 bubbles on TripAdvisor)

Back Door Grill has a passion for fresh ingredients, old fashioned burgers and cold brews. The local joint has been serving all-natural Colorado beef burgers paired with hand cut French fries and onion rings to the Steamboat Springs community since 2014.

Signature burger: “Dirty Harry” burger topped with peanut butter, fried egg, bacon, hash brown, cheddar on a glazed donut with powdered sugar

What TripAdvisor diners say: “The burger was fresh and delicious and I really loved the tater tots. Great prices.”

MacPhail’s Burgers – Jackson, Wyoming (861 reviews and 4.5 out of 5 bubbles on TripAdvisor)

Started in honor of owner Bruce Bollinger’s immigrant, pioneering grandmother Agnes MacPhail, MacPhail’s Burgers is a family-operated restaurant that has remained dedicated to creating the best burgers, fries and milkshakes in a rustic, friendly environment since 1945.

Signature burger: “All Jacked Up” 1/2 pound premium Angus beef, Colby Jack cheese, slow-simmered barbeque sauce, Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and red onion

What TripAdvisor diners say: “Amazing, juicy, flavor-filled burgers cooked to your specifications. Fries outstanding…plenty of those little crispy bits, cut fresh daily.”

The Burger Dive – Billings, Montana (574 reviews and 4.5 out of 5 bubbles on TripAdvisor)

With no prior restaurant experience, avid griller and self-taught chef Brad Halsten opened The Burger Dive in 2010. Today, the restaurant continues to pay homage to the classic drive-ins and diners, while simultaneously delivering innovative, high-quality burgers.

Signature burger: “I’m Your Huckleberry” 1/3 pound Angus burger covered with Huckleberry Hatch chili barbecue sauce, bacon, goat cheese, roasted red pepper mayo, arugula and served on a Grains of Montana bun

What TripAdvisor diners say: “Let’s just say these burgers are mouthwatering goodness. Such amazing seasoning flavors, very juicy and they offer so many yummy toppings!”

Methodology: The list is based on the reviews and opinions of TripAdvisor diners, taking into account the ratio and quality of great burger reviews in comparison to overall reviews, along with quality and quantity of reviews received in past year (ending May 2018). Featured restaurants have a minimum of 4.5 out of 5 bubbles, 200 reviews and 10 locations or less as of June 2018.