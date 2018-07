Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - Hundreds of churches around the country will join together to make a worldwide statement that God loves people. The Heights Church in Richmond is participating in the RVA Day 2018 campaign.

Pastor Josh Whitlow filled us in on how you can show love and serve your community. RVA Day 2018 is happening Saturday, July 14th at the Heights Church at 12440 Gayton Road.

For more information you can visit http://www.theheightschurch.com/ and http://www.facebook.com/heightsrva