Oh hey! It’s time to celebrate Rosé in Richmond



RICHMOND, Va. — It’s back! And better than ever?

Rosé on Robinson, Thursday July 12, is the new Rosé Crawl.

Secco Wine Bar started the #drinkpink movement (quite literally moving from bar to bar) in 2011 with the goal of educating the wine drinker about the wide world of pink wine.

Secco wants the wine consumer in Richmond to understand rosé isn’t just your pedestrian and saccharin White Zinfandel. It can be glorious, crisp, and dry with color ranging from light and millennial pink to deep ruby.

After skipping the last two years, the celebration of rosé is back and has a pink passport to go with it.

The passport gives the crawler the opportunity to collect stamps at each spot to win one of four sets of gift cards worth $25 to each participating restaurant. Passports (and they are selling fast) are available at Secco Wine Bar for $5 each.

The restaurants participating in the crawl are:

The Cask Cafe (206 S. Robinson St.)

Helen’s Restaurant (2527 W. Main St.)

Secco Wine Bar (325 N. Robinson St.)

Spoonbread Bistro ( 2526 Floyd Ave.)

Acacia Midtown (2601 W. Cary St.)

Sales of rosé have increased substantially, according to Nielsen figures from June 2017. Rosé grew 53 percent in volume compared to 2016. Almost every wine grape has been used to make a Rosé wine.

Also known as Rosado and Rosato, the wine is made in three ways:

maceration — pressing the grapes and letting the skins sit with their juice during fermentation then removing them before the wine gets too dark

saignee —a by-product of red-wine making

vin gris — shorter maceration

The crawl takes place from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. and crawlers are encouraged to be festive and wear their best pink outfit.