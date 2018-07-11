Richmond Police vehicle involved in crash while responding to double shooting

RICHMOND, Va. – A Richmond Police vehicle was involved in a crash Wednesday afternoon while responding to a shooting near Mosby Court.

The marked police vehicle and a second vehicle collided at 100 E. Leigh Street at approximately 3:45 p.m.

There were no injuries reported in the two-vehicle crash.

Richmond police say the accident is still under investigation.

The police vehicle was responding to a double shooting that evacuated an apartment building near Mosby Court. The victims “self transported” to an area hospital. One has life-threatening injuries. The other has injuries that are not life-threatening.

