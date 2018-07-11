Police identify 32-year-old man found dead in car on South Richmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. --Police identified the 32-year-old Richmond man found dead in his vehicle on Monday, and said at this point no foul play is suspected.

The Richmond Police Department has identified the male found deceased in a vehicle on West 24th Street on Monday as Robert W. Parmele, Jr., 32, of the 300 block of West 24th Street.

At approximately 3:52 p.m., officers were called to the 300 block of West 24th Street for the report of a man unresponsive in a parked vehicle. Officers arrived and found Parmele slumped in the driver’s seat of a vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. At this time there are no signs of foul play, Richmond Police said.

The Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Sergeant A. Jackson at (804) 646-0606 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.