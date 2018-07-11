× Police cruiser involved in late night crash

RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond police are investigating a late night crash that involved a police cruiser.

Officials say the accident happened just before midnight at the intersection of St. Paul St. and W. Charity St. and caused a civilian car to overturn.

Police say several people were sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, but the officer involved was not injured.

Officials say the Crash Investigation team is still working to figure out how the crash happened.