No, Facebook, Tyler Perry isn’t buying you a car

Tyler Perry wants his fans to know that he’s not giving away cars, money or anything else on Facebook.
The actor, director and all-around movie mogul said that his team takes down dozens of scam posts every day.
“Do not give your information to any of these people do not give them anything,” Perry said in a video on his Facebook page. “I don’t know who they are, but every day we have to get 10, 20, 30 of those things shut down on Facebook.”
Perry said he is a giver and has given cars and houses to his employees and friends.
Last week, actress Tiffany Haddish revealed on social media that Perry bought her a deep metallic blue Tesla SUV that she’d talked about wanting on the set of their upcoming movie “Nobody’s Fool.”
So I got this message from my friend and Big Brother @tylerperry a week ago. When I tell you I cried so hard. I almost couldn’t believe it. 1st off a man has never bought me a car out right. I have always had to make payments. This was just out the kindness of his heart And probably tired of me talking about it all the time and I didn’t have to do anything for it but a Great job in our New Movie Nobody’s Fool. Thank God for kind people that want to spread happiness. I am now on my way to see if this is Really! Cause I am still waiting on the one @theellenshow said they would let me use for a week. #sheready #Tesla #Nobody’sFool #thelastblackunicorn
So, if you’re one of the hottest actresses in comedy or in one of Perry’s movies, there’s hope. But if you stumble on a giveaway online, just keep scrolling.
“Stop it, devil,” Perry said.