Firefighters battling heavily engulfed duplexes in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. – Petersburg firefighters have responded to a fire involving two two-story duplexes Wednesday night.

Fire officials say two duplexes in the 1300 block of Rome Street are heavily engulfed.

The department called for mutual aid to help with the fire, according to Battalion Chief Braden Peter.

Crews from Dinwiddie County arrived to assist Petersburg firefighters.

Chief Peter say there are no injuries at this time, but firefighters are still battling the fire and haven’t made their way inside either structure yet.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

