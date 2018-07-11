× Driver injures highway worker, creates three-vehicle crash on I-295N

HENRICO, Va. – A driver was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after police said he crashed into an active work zone on northbound I-295.

Virginia State Police responded to a three-vehicle crash at the 31-mile marker at approximately, 9:59 p.m. on July 10.

The preliminary investigation reveals that the driver of a Ford van entered an active work zone that had the left and left center lanes closed. The driver struck a work zone cushion truck, spun around, and was then struck by a tractor trailer.

The driver of the Ford van was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A work zone employee was transported for treatment of minor injuries. The tractor trailer driver did not sustain injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.