× Chesterfield Police search for suspect with gun after chase

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va – Chesterfield Police are looking for a suspect Wednesday morning following a chase.

Officers attempted to first pull over the man for a traffic infraction on the Midlothian Turnpike near Pinetta Drive. Instead the suspect took off.

He led police southbound onto the Powhite Parkway before he crashed on the shoulder of the highway.

Police say he ran away from the scene with a gun.

Officers are still working to find the suspect.