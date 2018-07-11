× Chesterfield releases year-round school schedule for Bellwood Elementary

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Chesterfield County Public Schools has released the schedule for year-round school at Bellwood Elementary.

Beginning July 23, students will be in school for nine weeks, then out of school for three weeks and the cycle will continue throughout the year.

The last day of the school year will be June 14, 2019.

The first quarter of the school year will last 44 days, from July 23 through September 21. The second quarter will last 43 days, from October 17 through December 19. The third quarter will last 49 days and will begin in 2019 on January 14 through March 22. The final quarter will last 44 days, beginning on April 15 through June 14.

Spring break will take place from April 1-5.

Bellwood Elementary is the first and only Chesterfield school to try the year-round pilot program. The new schedule will eliminate a longer summer break.

Chesterfield schools says studies show that year-round schedules can help with student and teacher burnout, student behavioral issues, more income for staff and access to healthy meals.

The program will cost the school district about $125,000 per year. School officials say a lot of the funds will go towards staffing and transportation.