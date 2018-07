RICHMOND, Va – Alpha Theatre and Arts Company presents Disney’s romantic timeless classic, “Beauty & The Beast” LIVE on stage. Emma Landrum, Christian Hulen and Joseph Raber stopped by with a preview and song from the show.

The curtain rises Friday, July 13th at 7 p.m. followed by encore performances, Saturday, July 14th at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at KingsWay Community Church in Midlothian.

For More information visit www.alphatheatreandarts.org