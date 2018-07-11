A grilling lesson with Chef Brian Mullins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va – Chef Brian Mullins from Publix Aprons Cooking School shared his recipe for Chipotle Rubbed Skirt Steak with Apple Braised Kale, Fried Cipollini Onions and Chimichurri

Publix Aprons Cooking School is located at 5400 Wyndham Forest Drive in Glen Allen and offers a variety of courses, which utilize modern technology, classic culinary techniques and wine and beer pairings.

“Firecracker Flavors” Class on Friday, July 20 at 6 p.m.

For more information you can visit: www.Publix.com/CookingSchools

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY PUBLIX APRONS COOKING SCHOOL}