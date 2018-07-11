Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- 6th Annual Smoke and Vine Festival, Saturday, July 14, 2018 - 4 p.m. -10 p.m.

The Smoke and Vine Festival now in its 6th year has a new location at the Henricus Historical Park, 251 Henricus Park Road in Chester. Presented by Johnson's Charities and Funkmotor Entertainment, a portion of the proceeds benefits children with disabilities and special needs.

Smoke and Vine features fine wines, cigars, live music, DJs, and food trucks, James River Cellars Winery returns along with Elk Island Winery. Other attraction includes dance, games and relax on the lush greenery and enjoy the beautiful backdrop of the James River. Bring your lawn chairs, blankets or get VIP access beneath the tents. Enjoy premium cigars on the private smoker's patio in view of the stage and a beer truck for all non-wine drinkers.

Tickets are $30, include wine tastings & souvenir wine glass, Lawn chairs encouraged, no coolers, outside food or beverages, no vapes, and no re-entry. For more information click here or call Funkmotor at 804-986-2902 or Johnson's Charities 804-727-7951.