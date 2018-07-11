2 men accused of swapping barcodes to buy Galaxy phones at Walmart stores

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. — Authorities say two men swapped barcodes to buy several Galaxy phones at multiple Walmart stores in the Richmond area.

One of several June 23 incidents occurred at the Walmart in Powhatan County.

Deputies say two Hispanic males went to the electronic department and asked an associate to show them several Samsung Galaxy S9 and S7 phones.

During the interaction, the men approved of the phones and decided to purchase several of them.

Investigators say before checking out, the suspects switched the UPC codes and bought the phones at a much cheaper price.

The switched UPC code was the price of a much lesser phone, deputies say.

An investigation determined that there were four incidents at several Richmond area Walmart locations on that same day.

Deputies say they believe the first incident occurred at the Walmart on Forest Hill Avenue in Richmond, followed by the Walmart on Hull Street, then the Powhatan Walmart and the fourth was the Colonial Heights Walmart.

Surveillance photos captured the suspects inside one of the stores and indicated they were traveling in a midsized four door sedan, possibly grey in color.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Powhatan Sheriff’s Office at 804-598-5656, Sgt. Riopedre at 804-393-1419 or Powhatan Crime Solvers at 804-403-HELP.