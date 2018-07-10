Woman says she was sliced by razor blade embedded in Connecticut Walmart shopping cart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. — A Connecticut woman claims she was injured by a razor blade that someone purposely embedded in the handle of a Walmart shopping cart.

Kelly Boulay posted about the incident on Facebook after she said she cut her finger while shopping at the East Windsor store Sunday. Boulay said in the post that she was "disgusted" and "upset beyond belief" over the incident.

East Windsor police told WTIC that they are investigating the incident. Boulay said on Facebook that she spoke to Walmart staff immediately after it happened.

"The manager had the employees checking every cart ... but it’s just unacceptable that someone would be this much of an [expletive] to do this," Boulay wrote. "It could had been my daughter or someone else’s child!"

Walmart confirmed the incident and said that their stores have not had any similar incidents occur recently.

A Walmart spokesperson in a statement: