The Green Kitchen RVA’s Fresh mushroom salad

RICHMOND, Va – Friend of the show Chef Tammy Brawley from the Green Kitchen RVA visited us in the studio to demonstrate her mushroom salad. She also told us about her new commercial kitchen space in Church Hill!

You can see the new space at the Grand Open House on Thursday, July 12th 2pm – 4pm and 5pm – 8pm at 314 N. 25th St. in Richmond.

http://greenkitchenrichmond.com/

Fresh Mushroom and Parsley Salad

Makes 6 servings

1 pound mixed mushrooms, trimmed, cleaned and thinly sliced

1/3 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

2-ounce piece Parmesan

In a medium salad bowl, mix together the mushrooms and parsley.

In a small bowl, whisk together the oil and lemon juice until smooth. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.

Add the oil mixture to the salad bowl and toss until all the ingredients are coated. Using a vegetable peeler, shave the Parmesan on top and serve.