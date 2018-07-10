Southwest Airlines dropping peanuts from its flights

Get your free peanuts while you can.

Beginning Aug. 1, Southwest Airlines will stop serving the complimentary snack offered on flights since the airline’s founding in the 1960s, according to a rather wistful Monday statement.

“Peanuts forever will be part of Southwest’s history and DNA,” the airline says, per the San Francisco Chronicle, adding the “difficult decision” was made “to ensure the best on-board experience for everyone, including customers with peanut-related allergies.”

Several other airlines have already removed peanuts from flights as a courtesy to those with allergies. Just last year, Delta swapped peanuts for almonds.

However, CBS DFW notes “free packs of peanuts are part of what defines Southwest Airlines.” Indeed, the airline’s marketing campaigns have stressed that fliers pay “peanuts” in airfare and get the added bonus of free nuts.

Southwest fliers must now be content with free pretzels, or free cookies on longer flights, per the Chronicle.

