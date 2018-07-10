Man stabbed multiple times in Richmond neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man suffered multiple stab wounds Monday night in Richmond, according to Richmond Police.

When police responded to the 2300 block of Selden Street, in Richmoind's Fairfield Court community around 11:40 p.m. Monday, officers found a man stabbed multiple times.

Medics rushed the man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released information about the victim, nor a possible suspect in the stabbing.

