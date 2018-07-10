× Learn about Dominion’s plan for second downtown Richmond tower

RICHMOND, Va. — With construction of its new office tower well underway, Richmond’s resident utility giant is cueing up a potential sister structure next door.

Dominion Energy last month submitted plans to the city for a 17-story, 910,000-square-foot building to rise on the site of its existing 21-story headquarters, the One James River Plaza site at 701 E. Cary St.

Dominion Energy spokeswoman Daisy Pridgen said in an email that the plan of development for the second tower helps to ready the property for potential construction should the company decide to go through with the project. That could be decided early next year.

The second tower would join the 20-story 600 Canal Place building, a 417-foot Dominion Energy tower that cranes and construction crews are erecting at 111 S. Sixth St., where the Richmond Plaza building once stood.

Dominion announced plans about two years ago to construct a two-tower campus downtown – a move to help consolidate operations and modernize its downtown footprint.

The company said at the time it was considering two options for the One James River Plaza property: gutting the existing 667,000-square-foot building for a full renovation or demolishing it in favor of a new tower once construction on the first was completed.

The planned second tower, dubbed 700 Canal Place, would rise on the nearly 2-acre site and connect to its slightly taller twin tower via a sky bridge over South 7th Street. Both towers would have parking garages with rooftop gardens.

