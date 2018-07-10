Richmond shooting victim rushed to hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting, shortly after midnight, in Richmond Tuesday morning.

Police responded to the shooting, along the 2400 block of Ruffin Road near Route 1 in south Richmond , at 12:07 a.m.

Once on scene, police found a man with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police have not yet released information about a suspect in the shooting.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, or video here.

