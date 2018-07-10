Redskins rookie surprises his mother with a brand-new car

It hasn’t taken Washington Redskins rookie running back Derrius Guice long to become a fan-favorite.

Whether it is signing autographs for fans or inviting them for a night out at the movies, the second-round pick has made his mark before ever playing a down in the NFL.

His off-season of giving continued Monday by surprising his mother with a brand new white Jaguar SUV with a bow on top.

Hey mom! I have a surprise for you 🚘👀 pic.twitter.com/YESTEqBYgz — 2️⃣9️⃣ (@DhaSickest) July 9, 2018

Guice posted video of the surprise to his social media accounts Monday with the caption, “Hey mom! I have a surprise for you.”

The Baton Rouge native’s main goal when he received his first NFL contract was taking care of his mother, according to the Times-Picayune.

The heartwarming video already has 15,000 likes and more than 3,700 retweets on Twitter.

Judging by a subsequent tweet, Guice has another surprise up his sleeves.

“That crib next momma,” he tweeted.