Redskins rookie surprises his mother with a brand-new car

It hasn’t taken Washington Redskins rookie running back Derrius Guice long to become a fan-favorite.
Whether it is signing autographs for fans or inviting them for a night out at the movies, the second-round pick has made his mark before ever playing a down in the NFL.
His off-season of giving continued Monday by surprising his mother with a brand new white Jaguar SUV with a bow on top.
Guice posted video of the surprise to his social media accounts Monday with the caption, “Hey mom! I have a surprise for you.”
The Baton Rouge native’s main goal when he received his first NFL contract was taking care of his mother, according to the Times-Picayune.
The heartwarming video already has 15,000 likes and more than 3,700 retweets on Twitter.
Judging by a subsequent tweet, Guice has another surprise up his sleeves.
“That crib next momma,” he tweeted.