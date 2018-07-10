Help find father, Vietnam vet who disappeared driving to hospital

PETERSBURG, Va. — Louis Wingard Jr.’s family would like you to keep an eye out for the 77-year-old Vietnam veteran.

The Petersburg man has been missing since Monday morning when he failed to show up to a doctor’s appointment at McGuire VA Medical Center in south Richmond, according to his family.

Wingard was diagnosed with dementia last fall and his family said they believed he got confused while driving and may be too prideful to ask for help.

“He’s probably out there talking to people,” his step-daughter Keisha said over the phone Tuesday. “We’re out there looking for him.”

She said Wingard drove a gold 1999 Ford F-150 with a License Plate Tag XSN-4702.

Security cameras captured images of him leaving his home the morning of his appointment.

The images showed him wearing blue jeans and light blue shirt when he left the house.

“If anyone sees him, call the news, call the police,” Keisha said.

Petersburg Police are aware of the situation and was expected to release an update or statement Monday afternoon.

Investigators can be reached at 804-732-4222.

This is a developing story.