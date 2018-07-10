× Iron Clad Coffee opens shop in renovated Shockoe Bottom firehouse

RICHMOND, Va. — Shockoe Bottom has a new place to get its caffeine fix.

Ironclad Coffee Roasters on Monday opened its first full-time retail spot the former firehouse at 1805 E. Grace St.

The location joins Ironclad’s Scott’s Addition roasting facility at 2904 W. Moore St., which married owners Ryan and Kelly O’Rourke launched two years ago.

Ironclad renovated the old firehouse to have a full coffee bar, and serves goods from local bakeries such as Lark Baking Co. and Pearl’s Cupcake Shoppe.

In addition to classic coffee and espresso drinks, Ironclad serves tea, kombucha and nitro cold-brewed coffee.

